During Sunday night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia, WWE announced an upcoming Raw Reunion Special, which will include a plethora of WWE icons including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, among others.

The Raw Reunion, billed as "the biggest reunion in WWE history," will air next Monday, July 22 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The list of wrestling legends advertised in the promo video for the Raw Reunion include:

Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels

Razor Ramon

Diesel

Kurt Angle

Sgt. Slaughter

Christian

Ted DiBiase

Eric Bischoff

The Boogeyman

Jimmy Hart

Hurricane

Santino Marella

Jerry Lawler

D-Von Dudley

Longtime WWE announcer Jim Ross, who has since signed with All Elite Wrestling, was reportedly invited to join the Raw Reunion and was granted permission by AEW President Tony Khan, but turned down the offer anyway.

The reunion comes just a few weeks before one of the WWE's biggest PPVs of the year, SummerSlam. This year's summer spectacular is scheduled to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 11.