The WWE and Fox Sports have officially announced that Renee Young will be leaving the RAW broadcast table to host a new weekly segment on FS1 called "WWE Backstage." Young will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who will serve as the lead analyst on the Tuesday night show beginning November 5.

“WWE BACKSTAGE is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we’ll give them a little bit of everything,” says Young. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.”

Fox Sports' press release reads:

SmackDown moves from Tuesdays to Fridays beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX, but WWE fans can still get their Tuesday night fix with FS1’s WWE BACKSTAGE, television’s only studio show devoted to all things WWE. The hour-long weekly show offers viewers the latest WWE news every Tuesday at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5 on FS1. Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weigh in on the biggest stories in WWE, and are joined by a rotating cast of guests and personalities, including current and former WWE Superstars.

Although the show won't officially debut until November 5, a preview episode will air on October 15 immediately after Game 3 of the ALCS on FS1. SmackDown Live's premiere episode on FOX, featuring SmackDown's 20th anniversary special, will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, October 4.