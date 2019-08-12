WWE bringing out a number of Hall of Famers for the SmackDown Live on Fox premiere.
WWE's SmackDown Live program will officially move from the USA Network to Fox on Friday, October 4, kicking off their new, multi-year partnership. Naturally, the company has a huge show planned for the premiere.
As announced by WWE on Monday, the SmackDown Live on Fox debut will also mark SmackDown's 20th anniversary episode, and will feature a plethora of superstars past and present such as WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.
The event is set to get underway at 8pm ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 16.
“SmackDown has been delivering action-packed, family-friendly programming for two decades, and we look forward to entertaining generations to come as we begin this next chapter on FOX,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.
“Since we announced our five-year agreement last June, we have been eagerly counting down the days to the launch of SmackDown LIVE on FOX Sports,” said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports. “We couldn’t be more excited and are pulling out all of the stops to commemorate SmackDown’s 20th anniversary celebration.”