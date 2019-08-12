WWE's SmackDown Live program will officially move from the USA Network to Fox on Friday, October 4, kicking off their new, multi-year partnership. Naturally, the company has a huge show planned for the premiere.

As announced by WWE on Monday, the SmackDown Live on Fox debut will also mark SmackDown's 20th anniversary episode, and will feature a plethora of superstars past and present such as WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

The event is set to get underway at 8pm ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 16.