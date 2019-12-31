WWE will air one last match before the ball drops on Tuesday night, as the brand's beloved superstar Roman Reigns goes up against "The Showoff" Dolph Ziggler. Truth be told, the whole match was taped at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan following last Friday's SmackDown Live event - but you can watch what unfolded tonight at 8pm ET as part of Fox's New Year's Eve special with Steve Harvey.

The official WWE preview for Tuesday night's Reigns-Ziggler clash reads:

Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos will serve as special guest ring announcer in addition to her cohosting duties throughout the night. The SmackDown Superstars will take part in the exclusive WWE matchup that will air during FOX’s Dec. 31 coverage. Numerous other Superstars will also be in attendance to help count down to the iconic ball drop in New York City. The Big Dog and The Showoff have been in the midst of the ongoing royal rivalry between Reigns and King Corbin’s court on the blue brand. Will the matchup of former WWE Champions tip the scales on this rivalry in the final moments of 2019?

If you won't be around to watch tonight's NYE match but are still interested in the outcome, you can click here for the spoilers.