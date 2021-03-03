Wu-Tang is for the children, and as such, those children must one day learn the history of the great and mighty hip-hop group. Now, that process will be slightly easier, provided one can get a hold of the extremely limited-edition Wu-Tang Clan coffee table that is officially on the way. Of course, it should be noted that this new tome is taking a page out of their fabled Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album, insofar as exclusivity is concerned.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Case in point, HipHopNMore reports that the book is already being dubbed "the biggest and rarest book in the history of Hip Hop,” as detailed in a press release surrounding the big release. Featuring 300 pages worth of color pictures spanning across the group's storied career, the book itself will be "encased in a striking bronze-encrusted black steel chamber" designed by sculptor Gethin Jones, weighing in at over four-hundred pounds.

While the Wu-Tang Clan Legacy book will clearly be an incredible collector's item for die-hard fans, it would appear that securing a copy might not be so easy. After all, a mere thirty-six copies have been created; while certainly thematically appropriate, it's hardly ideal for anyone who isn't the most ardent collector. Should you be interested to try your hand at a priority purchase, you can sign up via email at the official Wu-Tang Clan Legacy website right here. If you're simply looking to admire this fine blend of hip-hop history and stellar craftsmanship from afar, check out a brief promo video below.