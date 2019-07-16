The Wu-Tang Clan has continuously blazed trail after trail, with their seminal work in 1993 continues to pay dividends today. With an unparalleled legacy behind them, the Clan's story was recently given the Documentary treatment by way of Showtime's four-episode documentary series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men. The Sacha Jenkins-created doc features interviews from all nine members of the Clan, as well as various Wu affiliates and collaborators. With strong production value and the direct involvement of the Clan, Of Mics And Men made for a compelling watch for fans of all ages.

Now, the documentary is being rewarded in a big way, having officially secured an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Writing In A Nonfiction Program." Clan collaborator and Mass Appeal investor Nas made sure to chime in with his congratulations, writing "Big Up and Congratulations to The WU ! Congrats to Sacha Jenkins & @beetsaladbar & the Mass Appeal Massive #ofmicsandmen The Wu-Tang Clan Documentary Emmy Nomination. If you haven’t peeped Doc it’s streaming now on Showtime."

Much respect to the Clan for holding it down, and let's hope the team behind Mics And Men can secure "The W" come Emmy time.