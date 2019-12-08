DC Comics and Warner Bros. have been retooling the release date for Wonder Woman 1984 for some time now. After the success of her solo film, but the negative response to the rest of the interconnected DC movie universe (DCEU), Warner Bros. decided to marinate on things. The studio chose to move slow with the sequel to Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins took her time with the film, it will be three years in between releases, and the fruit of her labor is finally being teased to the public. At Brazil's CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) this weekend, Jenkins and star Gal Gadot dropped the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

The trailer gives fans their first look at Kristen Wiig as the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascall in the role of Maxwell Lord. Both will confront Wonder Woman, who is reunited with her lover Steve Trevor. Trevor's existence is questionable since he died in the first film, but he is resurrected in the comics several times so the sequel can take a number of routes to explain his rebirth. Patty Jenkins, during San Diego Comic-Con, explained her reasoning for taking the sequel several decades into the future from the original. “One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” she stated. “I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.” Check out the trailer below.