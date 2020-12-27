It looks like Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be reconnected one more time. As reported by Variety, Warner Bros. has just announced that they are fast-tracking a third Wonder Woman film for production. “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

Wonder Woman 1982 received amazing reviews from critics but mixed reviews from fans. The film did bring in roughly $17 million opening weekend, which has been the highest opening weekend gross for a film during the pandemic. Although that number would have been a bomb during normal times, Warner is viewing it as a huge success.

When it comes to HBO Max, the streaming service that is hosting the stay-at-home version of the film, WW84 is said to be doing extremely well there too. “Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, head of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Expect more news on Wonder Woman 3 as well get it.