Bevelyn Beatty, a 29-year-old black woman, was detained by police after defacing Black Lives Matter murals outside of Trump Tower and in Brooklyn and Harlem. Beatty uploaded videos of herself dumping paint on the murals on Facebook.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter, right?” Beatty says. “For the Black people. This is for the black people. They’re destroying business for black people. They’re looting for black people.

“No," she says. “No. We’re not standing with Black Lives Matter. We want our police. Refund our police.”

Beatty appears to dump a dozen buckets of black paint across the Manhattan mural.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in Brooklyn and it ain’t over,” she says in the video of her defacing the Fulton street mural. “Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back. And let me tell you something, the police need our help. They can’t s and alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground.

“Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote Republican, vote for Christians, and stand up, Christians,” she continues, as an unidentified cohort adds: “Vote the ungodly, demonic, anti-Christ people out of this nation.”

[Via]