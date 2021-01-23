Many people have lost their jobs and struggled to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic, and this has resulted in some crafty women and men who have turned to OnlyFans in an effort to make money. This was not the case for Lonna Wells, who, rather, went from having a career in porn to not having one at all.

Wells had been a porn actress long before the pandemic started. Her career was stunted when the pandemic began and it became nearly impossible to shoot scenes. Wells managed to get a job at an Arkansas Taco Bell to provide for her family of four.

Even though she claims to have been upfront about her experience in the porn industry, she was fired after a customer complained about her previous profession. Her termination occurred over the phone, with the manager noting she was being fired over complaints about her pornographic work.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Wells explained to The Daily Beast, “They couldn’t have even given me a heads up, or waited until I got there to say something, I just started bawling. I don’t know if it was because I was upset, or I was ticked, or a little bit of both.”

Taco Bell corporate did not stick up for Wells, instead contradicting her retelling of events in their statement. They wrote, "This former team member worked for a franchise location and the franchisee has informed us that the accusations made are not accurate and that she was instead terminated for violation of their policies and procedures.”

Wells has launched a GoFundMe to pay her family’s bills short-term.

[Via]