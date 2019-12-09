Lucking out and getting an empty seat next to you on an airplane is a joy that many people can relate to but one woman went the extra when it came to forcing her luck on a recent flight. According to NBC News, an unidentified woman interrupted the travel plans of many passengers when she claimed to be having "breathing issues" as a way to get an extra seat and later admitted it was a lie.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

According to the publication, the woman was on an American Airlines flight from Pensacola to Miami when she shared her medical issue forcing the pilot to turn around for an emergency landing. Authorities were called to the Pensacola International Airport leading the woman to admit she was lying in order to get a bigger seat. At first, the woman would not leave the aircraft forcing authorities to evacuate all the other passengers. Finally, she complied and was taken into protective custody.

"American Eagle 3508 returned to Pensacola due to a passenger who requested medical assistance," American Airlines said in a statement to NBC News. "The flight took off at 5:43 a.m. and landed back at Pensacola at 6:26 a.m. and taxied to the gate. All [passengers] deplaned normally at the gate through the main boarding door and onto the jet bridge. The passenger was subsequently removed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and the flight took off again at 7:41 a.m."