Willow Smith, 19, says she and her brother Jaden are “shunned” by the African American community. She revealed her feelings, Tuesday, on her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talks” show on Facebook Watch.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Specifically with the African American community, I kind of felt like me and Jaden were shunned a little bit,” she said. “We’re not gonna take pride in them because they’re too different. They’re too weird.

“Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought, ‘You’re too different.’”

Jada added that she has been the subject of mom-shaming, by the public’s response to the actions of her children. She explained that when Willow first shaved her head, she was criticized for letting her do so: “I have had my fair share of mom-shaming,” Jada said. “With Willow, I think the first time I got hardcore criticism, when you first cut your hair, there was a firestorm.” Willow was 11-years-old at the time.

In addition to Willow shaving her head, Jaden was criticized for adopting an androgynous style. He's also referred to Tyler, The Creator as his boyfriend: “Tyler the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much. And I want to tell you guys something… Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my f**king boyfriend," he said in 2018.

Willow’s, grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, appeared on the show as well.

[Via]