Will Smith has been thinking a lot about the Hip-Hop greats lately. Following his revelation last week that he met The Notorious B.I.G. on the same night of his murder, the Gemini Man star is now giving an interesting take on his relationship with 2Pac, or better yet lack thereof.

During his interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club alongside his Bad Boys For Life co-star Martin Lawrence, Will got honest when Charlamagne asked him a question we've all been lowkey wondering for some time now: were you jealous knowing your wife was in love with another man — Tupac at that?! Being very transparent with his answer, Will responded with an unfiltered "Fuck yeah," following up by stating, "that was a big regret for me too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac."

Read his full response to The Breakfast Club below:

"[Me and Tupac] had a little bit of a thing because [Tupac and Jada] grew up together, and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. But, they had come into that age where now that was a possibility, and then Jada was with me. Pac had a little thing on that, but she just loved him! He was the image of perfection, but she was with "The Fresh Prince." — Will Smith

Will goes on to admit that, even though they were in the same rooms at times, he could never bring himself to approach the late rapper on a truce tip, and the feeling was vice versa from 2Pac's perspective. He concluded the subject by simply stating, "I was deeply, deeply insecure, and I wasn't man enough to handle that relationship." Now that's deep.

Watch the full interview below, and let us know how you would handle this situation. In other words, how would you feel if your main joint had love for another person? Sound off in the comments!