Bad Boys For Life is gearing up to be one of the biggest blockbuster films of year, and we're only 10 days in! While fans are sure to enjoy the action-packed blockbuster starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, it's what the latter leading man had to say during last night's TIDAL CRWN Talk to promote the film that had many people gasping, particularly fans of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

While the entire hour-long convo at the iconic Apollo Theater was amazing overall — trust us, we were there! — it was when the convo got to the subject of Hip-Hop and Biggie that things got interesting. After Martin revealed a cool tale of his time with the "Juicy" emcee on the set of his wildy popular '90s sitcom, Will took things a step further to reveal that he actually met Biggie for the very first time hours before he was slain on March 9, 1997.

Here's what Will Smith said exactly about his short-yet-memorable encounter with BIG:

"I met Biggie the night he died. I met Biggie at the Soul Train Music Awards like 4 and half hours before he died. I met Biggie, we hung out, we took a picture and all of that. I went to sleep, woke up the next morning, and he was dead."

— Will Smith

R.I.P forever, Biggie. Watch the full interview right now below by logging into your TIDAL account: