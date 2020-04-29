Will Smith has been doing his part in social distancing and quarantining but since he's now up on social media, he's kept fans up-to-date with what he has going on. His Snapchat show Will At Home has featured tons of guests with the cast of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air being the latest to make an appearance on the show.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will brought the old gang together for a Zoom call for a two-part finale of his show including Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Though there have been pictures of them together in the past, this marks the first time since the show ended in 1996 that the entire cast (R.I.P James Avery) reunited on camera. They revisited some old footage such as the time Will tried to teach Ashley how to fight and also discussed Jazzy Jeff's COVID-19 scare.

The first part of the episode aired this morning with the second half scheduled to drop on Thursday at 6 a.m. EST and it'll include a tribute to Uncle Phil.

Will Smith's had some major star power on his show over the past few weeks. He's tapped Anthony Fauci, Guy Fieri, Tyra Banks, Kevin James, and more as special guests.

Keep your eyes on part two dropping tomorrow where they'll discuss Daphne Maxwell becoming the new Aunt Viv.

