Will and Jada Smith can both pat each other on the back for their successful careers. It's now come to the point where they've decided to create a company that will continue to create a space of lasting digital content, since announcing the rollout of their new company Westbrook Inc.

The new production house will back new and already existing projects from the Smith family such as television shows, movies and more with plans to broaden to global content. “We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” Will and Jada said in a statement, via Variety. “With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Westbrook Inc. already produces Jada's beloved Red Table Talk and wants to emphasize on adding diverse voices to all content that will come from the production house.

CEO of Westbrook Inc is Kosaku Yada, while Tera Hanks acts as president, with COO Gila Jones, CFO Kevin McDonald and VP of business development Jesse Uram.