Wiley Tags Scrufizzer For "Mazza" Ahead Of "Godfather 3" Release

Wiley has been the topic of discussion over the past few days, largely due to his back-and-forth with Stormzy. But in the midst of the entire feud, Wiley seized the moment to build the anticipation for the third installment in the Godfather series. Sure, the clash with Stormzy was the major headlines but in between releasing installments of the "Eediyat Skengman" tracks, he also dropped off new singles from the project.

As the flood of music arrives on behalf of Wiley, he's returned with his new single, "Mazza" ft. Scrufizzer. The rapper's latest track is a grime banger as he raps over 140 bpm production and putting his money where his mouth is. He and Scrufizzer swap bars as they flex their elite level of MC'ing.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to talk too much

All I want to do is get my stack up

Your love, it don't live here, pack up

You see that old chestnut knackered

Told you I'm a grime MC, never said I was a rapper



