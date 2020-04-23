mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley & Lotto Ash Connect On "Drip Insured"

Aron A.
April 22, 2020
Wiley takes a new route on his latest record.


Wiley has been all over the news in the past few months due to his feud with Stormzy. Though the two were once cordial with each other, the Godfather of Grime wasn't into the direction Stormzy's taken in his career, mainly because it has been more poppy. Interestingly enough, Wiley has now teamed up with Lotto Ash for an incredibly infectious tune that can easily find its way onto the UK charts in the future.

Wiley doesn't necessarily stray away from grime on this one but he does embrace the afrofusion sounds with a heavy influence on dancehall. The two artists deliver a breezy tune, detailing the ups-and-downs of relationships with some braggadocious energy.

If we had a summer, this would definitely be going off. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
I told her I ain't arguing with your, babe
I got manners
That's why I'm going down to Selfridges and Herrods
I'm steppin' in, I got that OT bop
We gettin' money, that's why we shop until we drop

