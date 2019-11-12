It was a little bit of an awkward exchange between Robyn Crawford and Wendy Williams after Whitney Houston's best friend visited the talk show host. Robyn's memoir, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston will be released on Tuesday, and she's been sharing bits about her friendship and former romantic relationship with the singer.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a clip, Wendy speaks about Whitney's wedding to Bobby Brown, saying that she was in a helicopter above the scene taking notes for a report. "I’ve never met Whitney, I had never met her," Wendy shares before Robyn cooly replies, "You act like, you talk like you did." Wendy went on to say that the only time she'd ever spoken to Whitney was on the radio for the infamous interview where Wendy confronted the singer about a myriad of controversies tied to the star.

“I heard that interview, I got a call from my former assistant. I wasn’t working with Whitney. And she said Whitney’s going to be on Wendy Williams. I said, 'What do you mean she’s going to be on Wendy?’ 'Turn on the radio!'” Crawford remembers. “That was the cumulative, fed up Whitney Houston that I heard.”

"You had been talking about Whitney and myself for so long,' Robyn began before Wendy cut her off to say that everything she'd been gossiping about was true, as confirmed by Robyn's memoir. Robyn added that she and Whitney would be in the car listening to Wendy's show, getting angrier by the second. "Everyone lived by the radio back then," Robyn said. "We’re in the car and you’re talking like you lived with us, like you’re roommates with us. We’re in the car, sitting still and Whitney would say, ‘Who the... Who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like.'"

It got bad enough that Whitney almost pulled up on Wendy at her radio station. "We didn’t know what you looked like and our plan was to go down to Hudson Street... and wait for you right outside," Robyn admitted. "We weren’t gonna fight, we just wanted to see you face-to-face and have a chat." Watch the clip below.