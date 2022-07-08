mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn Shares New Project "Peace 'Fly' God" Ft. Stove God Cooks & Estee Nack

Aron A.
July 08, 2022 08:56
Peace "Fly" God
Westside Gunn

The Griselda head honcho releases "Peace 'Fly' God" with production from Madlib, Daringer, and more.


Westside Gunn has returned with his first project of 2022. Following triumphant releases from both Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, the Griselda frontman slid through with Peace "Fly" God earlier today. However, it's not necessarily an album. It's a curated experience that boasts production from Don Carrera, Madlib, Daringer, and Conductor Williams recorded within 48 hours, similar to Pray For Paris. "As soon as I landed back in the states from Paris, the homies pulled right up on me," Gunn revealed of his newfound inspiration following Paris Fashion Week.  Though Gunn is heard across the project, Peace "Fly" God also highlights Stove God Cooks and Estee Nack.

Peace "Fly" God is a brief effort to hold fans down until the release of Michelle Records, due out later this year. 

