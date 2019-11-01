Westside Gunn & Fat Joe Keep It Gully On "Kelly's Korner"

People forget that Fat Joe has been the Don Cartegena for a minute, having gone back and forth with the late Big Pun on numerous occasions. Though some continue to sleep on the OG, real recognize real applies as it always does. As such, Westside Gunn made sure to connect with Joe for a cut on his extremely gully Hitler Wears Hermes 7. Though not quite as dark as previous drops like "Dr. Bird's" and the recent Griselda banger "Kool G," "Kelly's Korner" finds Gunn and Joe taking to a soulful drop from Statik Selektah.

With a vibe evocative of peak Wu-Tang, it's hard to debate that Westside and the Griselda movement are among the game's most consistent visionaries. At this stage, denying them would be foolish; get on board or be left behind. Here, both Gunn and Joe hold it down with a pair of excellent verses, with the latter proving he can still get down on some street shit. Support Westside by streaming Hitler Wears Hermes 7 right here.

Quotable Lyrics

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom!

I stole a Don's car, he put my hand in a meat grinder

Now when I see hamburger, it's just a reminder

I swear these n***s so frail

Stuck up supermarkets just to pay my nigga's bail

You told me to lower my ambition

And be more like you, resort to ass kissin'



- Joey Crack