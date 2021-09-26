Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz & Armani Caesar Take It To The Grave On "Forest Lawn"

Westside Gunn slid through in August with his first project of the year and the eighth installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series. The Buffalo MC has largely been putting in work behind the scenes, including the launch of his gallery in his hometown. However, the rapper's HWH8 arrived in two parts with Side B dropping on Friday. Another 20 songs of gritty New York boom-bap production filled with raw bars of high-fashion and cocaine references.

Westside's ear for curation is on high on his latest project. On Side B, the rapper enlists the first lady of Griselda and 2 Chainz for "Forest Lawn." With Camoflauge Monk handling the production, Westside Gunn leads the track before 2 Chainz slides through for the second and Armani closes out the track.

Peep the record below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

When I'm in first, your foes defend me

Coming in first, your folks offend me

I'm in the Rolls, no first amendment

I close the gap, I told my dentist

I used to trap next door to Wendys

