So... this happened. A Wendy's location in Florida is being investigated after one of their employees took a video of himself taking a bath in the industrial-sized kitchen sink. As reported by the New York Post, the video shows a shirtless young man climbing into the sink without shoes or socks before slowly bringing himself to lay down in the water. His co-workers egg him on but he didn't seem to be pressured into this at all -- this looks like something he was totally down to do. The viral video has been circulating online this week as potential customers react to the nastiness happening before their eyes.



Tim Boyle/Getty Images

In the clip, female voices are heard in the background urging the man to "take a bath" and "get in there" before one woman encouraged him to "wash his armpits." Wendy's has since issued a statement by confirming that the man no longer works for them and used "poor judgment." "We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable," said Mike Johnson, the marketing director for the corporation that owns the restaurant. "This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team."

The location has reportedly passed a health inspection since the video was taken.