One of Wendy's most reliable staples is its Frosty, the ice cream/milkshake hybrid that comes in either chocolate or vanilla. Now, Wendy's has announced a new flavor of the frozen delicacy that fans have been asking about for a while.

Wendy's new flavor to be available starting Monday is strawberry, the first new flavor Wendy's has added in almost three years. The flavor will only be available for the summer, according to the chain.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chief marketing officer Carl Loredo claimed that the strawberry flavor comes at the request of Wendy's fans. "We're always listening to our fans," he said, "and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season." In the statement, he also took a dig at the competition, saying, "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's." Fighting words.

The strawberry flavor has been tested before. Canadian Wendy's locations had the option in 2021, and according to the fast food giant, the flavor performed incredibly well. It was then tested out in select US cities, and continued to be a hit, becoming on of Wendy's "most talked about items," Loredo said.

"The net of it was that we ran out of product halfway through the program because people loved it so much," the chief marketing officer explained. "It’s highly anticipated– I dare say as anticipated as the launch [of] our spicy nuggets." We all know how popular the spicy nuggets are, so this is a big statement.

Sound off on the flavor choice in the comments. What flavor would you want to see next?

