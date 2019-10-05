Just a couple of days after we posted on the reports that Wendy Williams was having trouble booking guests on her self-titled talk show due to her mean girl ways, the 55-year-old has proven that she really doesn't care. During Wendy's recent taping she took aim at 21-year-old Sofia Richie who's been dating 36-year-old Scott Disick for some time now.



Scott Barbour/Getty Images

As we know, Scott is Kourtney Kardashian's ex and they share three kids together, something Wendy thinks is a questionable situation for Sofia to in involved in.

“[Sofia] can do anything in the world that she wants, but she decides to get with an involved father of three,” Wendy told her audience, via Hollywood Life. “It’s too much… She’s still a kid herself and she’s got to be playing with kids herself with Kourtney there.”

Kourtney has previously expressed how her relationship with Scott and Sofia is "probably the thing" she's "most proud of." The trio have shared vacations with their kids together that turned out to be a positive experience. "I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited," Kourenty added.