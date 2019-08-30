Wendy Williams has been living her best life since her divorce from Kevin Hunter and it seems every move we've tracked reflects the agenda of a woman going through an unapologetic Hot Girl season. Despite the ongoing legal drama currently grappling her personal life, Wendy is not letting any of it stop her from having fun. The avid hot girl has been partying, vacationing and spending time with friends altogether while enjoying life with a few boy toys. In a recent Instagram post, the television show made sure to update her intrigued followers on her next moves by posting a photo of herself en route to what will surely be a wild labor day weekend. Dressed in a unique outfit, Wendy posed for the camera in what appears to be a mesh style pink overall which covers a tightly wrapped blacktop. Moreover, her shoes are comfortable kicks surely suited for a cozy flight. Next, to the starlet, a Delta plane awaiting its passenger.

The caption tied to the post states the following: "Grab your POOF & run to the plane! Yasss! #miami #girlstrip." Hence, it is fair to assume Wendy is planning to have the time of her life in Miami this weekend.