Wendy Williams job is essentially to spill all the tea on her talk show. In January, she didn't even spare her friend NeNe Leakes when disclosing one her secrets to The Wendy Williams Show's audience. While backstage during a commercial break, Williams received a text from Leakes that allegedly read, "I'm quitting", in reference to the reality series she appears on, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams thought it was a good idea to share this discreetly-obtained information with her viewership upon returning to the stage. Leakes later called out Williams in a tweet: “Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those types of days.”

After this mess, the status of Williams and Leakes' friendship remained a mystery. On Sunday (Mar. 1), they revealed to the world that they have made amends via Instagram post. In a video, the two said that they were going to grab lunch and go shopping at NYC's Bergdorf Goodman. Williams was seem amicably lying on Leakes' shoulder in the backseat of a car.

After Williams claimed that Leakes was quitting RHOA on-air, a rep for Leakes told Page Six, “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season." Leakes has still not reached a final decision on whether she will be returning to the show.