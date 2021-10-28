Wavy Navy Pooh Flips Kodak Black & Rod Wave's "Before I Go"

The Quality Control empire continues to expand with new signees every year. In 2020, Wavy Navy Pooh made his debut on the label with the release of his single, "Gang Gang." Since then, he's been on a heavy spree of releasing new music and it seems like he'll be carrying this momentum into the new year.

This week, the rapper blessed fans with a brand new freestyle over Kodak Black and Rod Wave's collaboration, "Before I Go." The rapper takes on the soulful trap production with pain-induced melodies detailing his rise in the rap game and the pressure he faces to push himself harder with each release. The video for the release cuts between candid shots of the rapper backstage at a show, as well as performance shots.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't cryin', even though my dawg ain't here for this

I can't be cryin', I'm in these streets, I swear I'm built for this

Stuck in the trenches, I still thug on the daily

I might be signed but it don't feel like I made it