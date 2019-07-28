The latest young star to grace NPR's hallowed offices for another edition of the Tiny Desk Concert was Masego as the TrapHouse Jazz originator took to perform selects that included "Tadow," "Queen Tings," and his "I Do Everything " oldie.

The performance kicked off with a special appearance from comedian Lorenzo Cromwell, better known as Renny, whose skit notably appears at the beginning of Masego and SiR's "Old Lady" collaborative effort. Renny, with his usual hijinks in tow, begins things on "Tadow" with a miniature saxophone attempting to emulate Masego's own recognizable sax on the same track before Masego enters the scene to take his rightful place. He is backed by a live band that includes Jon Curry on drums, keys and saxophone manned by Dan Foster, bassist Maxwell Hunter, guitarist Melanie Faye, and vocal accompaniment by Lex Nelson.

The set lasts for just over 20 minutes and undeniably cements uncle Sego as a live luminary. For those hoping to catch the same magic themselves, the 26-year-old hyphenate is currently trekking along a festival tour across the globe with stops scheduled st Chicago's Lollapolooza, San Francisco's Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Johannesburg's Afropunk, and Vegas' Life Is Beautiful among many others.