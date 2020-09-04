Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson during the final round of roster cuts prior to the 2020 regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Peterson hopes to continue playing elsewhere. "Man, why not four more years?" he recently told TMZ Sports, when asked how long he expects to continue playing. "Why not?"

Peterson was in a loaded backfield that includes impressive third-round pick, Antonio Gibson. Gibson recently admitted that he got off to a slow start in training camp, but the team is confident in his future.

"I feel like it started out a little bit slow," he recently told reporters. "It was a lot at first, but I'm starting to slowly get adjusted. I feel like a lot of things were just a rep thing that I needed. As it's going along, I'm finally picking it up pretty well. [Getting reps has shown] that I'm capable. It's just a small step right now, but it shows me that I'm capable. Everybody has their mistakes, but just learning from that and being able to correct it the next time and going out there and responding—which the game is about—shows me that I can do it."

Peterson ranks fifth on the all-time leading rushing yards list with 14,216. During his two-year tenure with Washington, the future Hall-of-Famer tallied 1,940 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

