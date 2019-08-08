The Nike Air Max 98 has seen a resurgence over the last year or so, as The Swoosh celebrated the unique silhouette's 20th anniversary with several special edition colorways.

And the hits just keep on coming, as Nike reportedly has plans to release yet another all-new Air Max 98 that is perfect for all the Golden State Warriors fans out there.

As seen in the official photos, the Warriors-themed Nike Air Max 98 comes equipped with a bright yellow ripstop mesh on the upper portion of the sneaker, while white and royal blue combine on the leather bottom half of the sneaker. A white midsole/outsole combo and a clear, full-length air max unit complete the look.

Nike has not yet announced a release date, but it is believed the kicks will debut in the coming weeks for the retail price of $160. Continue scrolling for some additional images, and stay tuned for more details.

