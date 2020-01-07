Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr received an early exit during Monday night's loss in Sacramento - but he made the most of his time on the court. As seen in the video embedded below, Kerr delivered an all-time rant, instructing the officials to wake their ass up, after being hit with a pair of technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg.

That's called getting your money's worth. Kerr's ejection came late in the second quarter, shortly after the Kings benefitted from a continuation call and Golden State was not given the same courtesy. The Warriors would go on to lose by the final of 111-98, as they fell to 9-29 on the season. What's more, the team is currently riding a five game losing streak.

To make matters worse? Kerr and co. will host the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, followed by a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.