Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo still has two years left on his four-year, $100 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he is expected to receive a staggering five-year, $247 million supermax contract offer this summer. Should Giannis sign on the dotted line, speculation about the Greek Freak's future will obviously subside. Until then, however, rumors will continue to swirl about his departure from Milwaukee and which teams have a realistic shot at either pulling off a blockbuster trade or signing him as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

According to a recent report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, some folks around the NBA believe the Golden State Warriors have already set themselves up for a scenario in which Giannis doesn't sign that lucrative supermax contract.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

According to the report, the belief is that Golden State set out to acquire a future first-round pick from the Timberwolves in hopes that they could use that pick, as well as Andrew Wiggins, as part of a trade package for Giannis in the event that he informs the Bucks he will not re-sign.

Pincus writes, “Some around the league believe the Golden State Warriors acquired a first-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Andrew Wiggins, with the notion of a potential future trade with the Bucks.”

It goes without saying, but I'll say it anyway, surrounding Giannis with the Splash Brothers would be an absolute dream scenario for Warriors fans and a total nightmare for every other team in the league. Of course, the Warriors aren't the only team positioning themselves to make a run at Giannis, in what could become the biggest superstar hunt in league history.