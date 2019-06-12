With the NBA Finals heading back to Oakland for Game 6, the Golden State Warriors have a huge opportunity to tie their series against the Toronto Raptors at 3-3. Basketball journalists from around the world are in Oakland this week to witness Game 6 and among the crew on hand for the game is Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman of ESPN's First Take. Both these men have had some controversial opinions throughout the postseason and both have been on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their Finals picks.

Stephen A. Smith has been a staunch supporter of the Golden State Warriors, while Kellerman has been adamant that the Raptors will win the title in six games. Kellerman is the closest to having his prediction come to life and Warriors fans are understandably not too happy about it. Before anybody made it to the show's set this morning, a producer for the show talked to the crowd and asked them what their reactions would be to each member of the cast.

As you can see from the video above, Kellerman was met with a sea of boos which just goes to show just how much the Warriors crowd has hated him throughout the playoffs.

Kellerman is known for some pretty ridiculous takes, especially when it comes to his hatred of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. If Kellerman is right and the Raptors win in 6, we might never hear the end of it.