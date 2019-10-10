The NBA is making a point to list each player's true height this season after years of allowing teams to exaggerate the numbers by an inch or two, or maybe even more.

For instance, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was previously listed at 6'7, is now a mere 6'5. That said, Green isn't taking his new height without a fight. On Wednesday, he posted a video on instagram to prove to everyone that he is actually 6'6 without shoes on, which would make him about 6'7 out on the court.

"All y'all talking about I'm 6'5, here come the real measurement," Green says. " ... 78 inches -- 6'6."

Check out the video evidence below.

Whether he's 6'7, 6'6 or 6'5, we already know what Draymond brings to the table on a nightly basis and it's something that doesn't always show up in the stat sheets, but it certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. The Warriors signed Green to a four-year, $100 million contract extension this off-season, which will keep him, Curry, Thompson, and possibly D'Angelo Russell together for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Green spoke about the turnover this off-season, and the "new energy and new hunger" that he hopes the team will have entering the 2019-20 campaign.