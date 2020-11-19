These past 24 hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Golden State Warriors and their fans. Last night, it was reported that Klay Thompson had suffered a leg injury and would be getting an MRI in the morning. Meanwhile, the team used their second overall pick to select superstar James Wiseman. Earlier today, it was revealed that Thompson tore his Achilles which means he will have to wait until 2022 before he can even think about coming back to the court.

With all of these developments in mind, the Warriors decided to get creative and immediately sought to make a trade. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors have found the best deal for them as they are now going to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr from the OKC Thunder.

Oubre was recently traded to the Thunder as part of the deal that brought Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns. Now, Oubre will have a fresh start with a team that is in need of more shooters with Thompson gone for the season.

With free agency set to begin tomorrow, it's clear the Warriors will be looking to make even more moves, and if they pull something off, perhaps they could find themselves back in the postseason this year.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images