It's never good to hear news like this but, according to Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, Klay Thompson has suffered what appears to be a "significant" injury while working out this week.

The sharpshooting forward will be undergoing tests this morning to determine the severity of his injury but, as of now, there is reportedly a fear that it could be Achilles-related.



The star was working out when the injury occurred. According to Marc J. Spears, an NBA source told him that Klay's condition was "Not good."

We will keep you posted on Klay's leg injury as it becomes more clear.

This adds to the recent injury woes that the Golden State Warriors have suffered among their star players. For the last year, the team has been plagued by injuries, playing without Steph Curry for much of the 2019-20 season. Now, the fear is that Klay could be out for the start of the season, and possibly even beyond.



On a lighter note, the Warriors had a successful night at the 2020 NBA Draft, drafting James Wiseman with the #2 pick. Wiseman is a legit big who can run the floor, filling a need for the Dubs, who are currently in rebuilding mode.

