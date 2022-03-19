Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“I just don’t know if he’s going to get that opportunity,” the legendary quarterback told the outlet. “I just don’t think the NFL wants that subject back into the league.”

Moon added: “Just thinking off the top of my head, those owners, they have a very close-knit unit and once they make their minds up that they don’t want to do something, it doesn’t happen.”



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Rumors that Kaepernick could be making a long-awaited NFL return were sparked, earlier this week, when he posted on Twitter about working out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

"For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself," Kaepernick recently posted. "I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners."

After working out with Kaepernick, Lockett remarked that the former quarterback is ready for a spot in the NFL.

