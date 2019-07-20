The first movie focused on The Walking Dead character Rick Grimes will now run in theaters rather than on AMC reports Variety. AMC announced their big plans for Rick Grimes at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday in a promotional video. A short teaser for the film played, which ended with the words “Only In Theaters.” No release date has been set for the film. The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple will serve as the writer for the film. AMC had originally planned to begin production on the movie this year, but it is unclear if that is still the plan.

The Walking Dead also premiered the trailer for its 10th season, airing on Sunday, October 6. The new season welcomes newcomers Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll to the cast, while Danai Gurira (Michonne) revealed at Comic-Con that she would be exiting the show after this season. Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) will now be the longest-serving cast members on the show (if they survive season 10).

AMC also announced a third untitled series to join the growing Walking Dead universe. The third series will tell the story of the first generation of kids to grow up during the zombie apocalypse behind walls, where they never faced the epidemic up close. AMC's second show in the universe, Fear the Walking Dead, was just picked up for a sixth season.