It is common for artists to come forward with their frustrations, especially pertaining to the industry, their management, or their record labels. We've read several posts, tweets, and listened to interviews from rappers who have taken issue with how their careers are being handled, and recently, Wale came forward with a few grievances of his own.

Last month, Wale delivered Folarin II, a follow-up to his 2012 project, Folarin. As he prepares to announce his upcoming tour, it seems that he is running into a few obstacles with his team.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"Not gon lie I been super quiet about things goin on behind the scenes .. but I'm at a wall," he tweeted. "They just told me it'd take a 'week to have different artwork to announce my tour'. [rolling crying laughing emoji] I'm at a dead end wit this 'team' ... if it wasn't for me fans , man ." He also added, "The bar has been bare minimum and they daring me to speak on it cuz they know I be sick of the narratives."

"But anybody who has been paying attention knows things behind the scenes have been terrible for months . I can't wait to fully explain everything." In the summer of 2020, Wale said that he was being "blackballed" and his management was doing the "bare minimum." Wale's Folarin II was released through Warner Records and Maybach Music.