Wale says that Doja Cat is one of the best rappers in the game right now, "female, alien, or otherwise." The D.C. rapper shared his praise for Doja on Twitter, after her performance at Coachella on Sunday night.

"Doja cat one of the best rappers out male or female alien or otherwise," Wale wrote in a tweet.



Jeff Schear / Getty Images

After several followers challenged his statement in the replies, he explained in a subsequent post: "Anybody that raps for real .. can listen to her raps and can clearly see she is a rapper. I’m just now finding out there was a debate …,,I’ll just say this I’ve been doin this thing for a minute now .. when that girl drops somethin on one of these “rap” beats ?? You gon see."

"She has great lyrics but shawty be singing," one user wrote back. "She a singer. She a pop star. Is Katy Perry also a rapper?"

Doja made her debut at Coachella a memorable one by bringing out both Tyga and Rico Nasty for performances of "Juicy" and "Tia Tamera." She also debuted a new song titled, "Vegas," which is featured in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie, Elvis.

Check out Wale's tweets below.