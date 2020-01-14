Vybz Kartel Shares Political Campaign On "World Government"

Vybz Kartel is undoubtedly one of the greatest dancehall artists of all time, despite the controversy surrounding his name. The rapper is currently behind bars serving a life sentence for his role in Clive "Lizard" Williams murder. He's trying to appeal the conviction but at this time, we don't have any updates regarding the case.

However, the rapper's continued to flood the streets with new music, despite his legal setbacks. Along with the release of his recent album To Tanesha, he also dropped a song that didn't make the project titled, "World Government." The Worl' Boss himself details his political platform as if he's running for president on the record, providing a home and a Benz for every impoverished child and providing access to free education for all.

Peep his new single below.