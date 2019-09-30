Vontaze Burfict is one of those players that goes hard until the whistle is blown. Sometimes though, this has led to some pretty vicious hits that have earned him twelve suspensions over the course of his career. That's a pretty significant number and if you remember, Burfict is responsible for the hit that some say turned Antonio Brown into the player he is now. With this in mind, NFL fans weren't surprised on Sunday when they saw Burfict execute yet another dirty hit, this time on Jack Doyle of the Indianapolis Colts.

As you can see in the clip below, Doyle is about to go down when all of a sudden, Burfict appears in the frame and leads with his head, resulting in a devastating head-to-head blow. Immediately after the play, Burfict was ejected from the match.

According to a new report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN, it seems as though Burfict is about to face an unprecedented response from the NFL. Yes, that's right, Burfict could be suspended for the rest of the season, which would be a huge blow to the Raiders defensive core. Of course, Burfict could appeal the suspension but with this being his 13th punishment, the league might not show much mercy.

How many games do you think Burfict should be suspended for?