As if the world’s leaders weren’t already crazy enough, a new survey revealed the shocking results that Russian President Vladimir Putin was voted the sexiest man in Russia. While it might seem very strange that this would be the case, the margin he won by wasn’t exactly a landslide. Only 18% of men and 17% of women surveyed voted him the sexiest, which only means about 2,000 Russians voted for him.



19% of the men who voted said they were the sexiest man in Russia, so the results aren’t exactly the most accurate. Hopefully it was a secret vote, as there could be consequences if Putin finds out about the other 63% of men who didn’t vote for him.

Many of us would probably assume that if this survey happened in America, the number would be close to zero for Putin being the sexiest man alive. The current holder of that title is Michael B. Jordan, who was crowned sexiest man alive by People Magazine. Rapper Azaelia Banks might disagree with this, however, as she recently put Putin as one of the primary beneficiaries of her “love list.”

