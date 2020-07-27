Over the last few years, Virgil Abloh has become one of the most important people in the fashion industry. Regardless of how you feel about his designs, there is absolutely no denying his influence thanks to his work with his brand Off-White, as well as his time spent with Louis Vuitton. In addition to his work with these entities, Abloh has been able to secure numerous collaborations and has worked with premier brands such as Nike, Ikea, and The Simpsons.

Now, Abloh has secured himself yet another high-profile collab, this time with one of the biggest luxury car makers in the world. Yes, that's right, Abloh will be working with Mercedes-Benz on a collab that has yet to be fully shown off. As it stands, there isn't very much information on what exactly Abloh will be doing, although a teaser was recently released and it can be found below.

Based on the teaser, it seems as though Abloh will have a real influence on the upcoming design of a car, which could prove to be quite interesting. The demographic of people who wear Louis Vuitton matches up fairly well with those who drive Benz's, so this collab makes a whole lot of sense.

Stay tuned for updates on this partnership as we will be sure to bring you the latest.