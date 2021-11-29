Following the tragic news of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh’s passing yesterday, a vigil has been set up in his honour outside of New York’s Off White store, located at 51 Mercer Street.

A video shared by @thebossaffiliate on Twitter shows the exterior of the shop, with a person dressed in black dropping off flowers and lighting a candle. A small herd of others stopped to witness the moment, some of them likely also paying their respects to the late creative genius.





Abloh may have left us far too soon, but he still offered up countless contributions to the world of fashion (and the culture in general) during his career. While he was facing a private battle with an aggressive form of cancer, he continued to work tirelessly, providing inspiration that will last for decades to come.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” a statement shared to his Instagram feed yesterday afternoon reads. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Abloh leaves behind his wife, their two young children, his sister, parents, and the countless lives he touched through his work and fearlessness in pushing boundaries and creating art. Since the world found out about his death, tributes have been pouring in from fans, famous friends, and family – all of which have had nothing but beautiful stories and memories to share of the designer.

