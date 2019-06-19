Virgil Abloh and Nike have been at the forefront of the sneaker game the last couple of years thanks to the Off-White x Nike collection. While the collection originally started with just ten shoes, both parties have decided to up their production and have come through with a plethora of gorgeous designs. One of the models that fans have been hoping would get the Off-White treatment is the Nike SB Dunk Low and thanks to some new posts on Abloh's Instagram account, it appears as though it's finally coming to fruition.

Based on the FL branding on the back heel, it is clear that this is a joint venture with Futura Laboratories, with the announcement coming in light of Off-White's upcoming Paris Fashion Week SS20 show. Virgil showed off two colorways of the shoe including a black and orange model, as well as a UNC model that has the same feel as the Air Jordan 1 he helped create.

There is no pricing or release information for these just yet so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

How are you feeling about this latest Off-White x Nike collab? Is it the best so far?