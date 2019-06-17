Ever since Nike teamed up with Off-White's Virgil Abloh, the two brands have created some incredible sneakers and apparel. As Abloh has ventured into the world of sportswear fashion, he has focused his efforts on women's apparel which is reflected in the Nike "Athlete In Progress" collection. Today, Nike released the promotional trailer for the collection which features women's Olympic running champion Caster Semenya.

This collection was first revealed back in September for a fashion show in Paris and will finally be released to the world on Thursday, June 27th. Included in the collection will be the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 which Semenya can be seen wearing in the video.

"I started talking with Nike about this women’s running project last summer and at the time, I was very much inspired by the aesthetic and style of track and field athletes. As a result, I invited some of Nike’s elite track and field champions to participate in my SS19 Off-White runway show as the natural forerunner to developing and showcasing the collection," Abloh said in a Nike release.

The collection will put a large focus on track and field apparel which will certainly be good news for all of the runners out there who are looking for some fresh gear.