Virgil Abloh has been everywhere over the past couple of years thanks to his work with his signature brand, Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton. Regardless of what you think about Abloh's designs, there is no denying how influential he is in our post-modern world. He has been working with Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few years and has come through with some of the best collaborations of the last decade. With this in mind, it wasn't surprising when we found out that Abloh would be adding the Off-White aesthetic to the Air Jordan 5.

Over the weekend, his Off-White x Air Jordan 5 dropped as part of All-Star weekend. Throughout the festivities, Abloh showed off a brand new colorway of his collab that could possibly be released later this year. As you can see, this colorway is very much the opposite of the first one as it features a white upper. There is a gum sole just like the previous model all while red appears on the shark teeth. From there, you have a silver 3M tongue which is something we saw on the original.

As of right now, there are no release details for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to update you.