Perhaps one of the more dysfunctional NFL teams this season has been the Minnesota Vikings. Despite starting the season at a respectable 2-2, the team's quarterback Kirk Cousins has been facing a ton of scrutiny for his play and it seems like he was even criticized by his own wide receiver, Adam Thielen. In addition to Thielen, some have been speculating that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is also tired of his lackluster QB.

After the team's loss to the Bears on Sunday, Diggs had some bizarre tweets and Instagram posts which led people to believe he might want out of Minny. On Wednesday, trade rumors kicked into full gear when it was reported that he missed practice and wasn't even injured.

ESPN's Josina Anderson was quick to fan these flames as she reported the Vikings have zero plans to trade Diggs. There are certainly some teams out there who are interested in him but for now, it's not going to happen unless the team has a real change of heart. It's important to note that no one knows for sure if Diggs has requested a trade but Vikings fans are certainly worried that might be the case.

With all of these rumors, it really seems like the NFL is taking a page out of the NBA playbook this season. You love to see it.

